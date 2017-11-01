Lawsuit: Blood, Urine Samples Misplaced in Sex Assault

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit alleges Deschutes County prosecutors couldn’t file charges in an alleged rape because either the hospital or the Bend Police Department lost blood and urine samples that would have been evidence of a crime.

The Bulletin reports the lawsuit filed this week asks for more than $1.6 million in damages against St. Charles Bend and the police.

The lawsuit alleges the plaintiff was at a 2015 Halloween party with her husband and some friends when someone slipped an unidentified date rape drug into her drink.

The lawsuit alleges she was sexually assaulted by a man who had been hired to help with event security.

Bend City Attorney Mary Winters says the case will be handled by the city’s insurance company.

A spokeswoman for St. Charles Bend declined to comment.