Lawmakers react to Senate GOP health care bill

Senate Republicans unveiled a "discussion draft" of their long-awaited health care bill Thursday, a part of their party's ongoing efforts to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act.

“A little negotiation, but it’s going to be very good,” President Trump told reporters this week.

A number of Capitol Hill lawmakers have responded to the bill, which critics on both sides of the aisle said was shrouded in secrecy.

As Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor Thursday morning to tout the bill, a large protest gathered outside the Kentucky senator’s office.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the Senate Republicans’ “Better Care Reconciliation Act” as “every bit as bad” as the American Health Care Act passed in the House.

“The president said the Senate bill needed heart. The way this bill cuts health care is heartless,” Schumer said Thursday. “The president said the house bill was mean. The Senate bill may be meaner.”

He continued, “The Senate Republican health care bill is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, only this wolf has even sharper teeth than the House bill.”

During her weekly press conference, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said it’s important to stop the Republican legislation that she calls “a tax bill disguised as a health care bill.”

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said in a statement that she “will carefully review the text of the Senate health care bill this week and into the weekend.”

A vote from Collins, who has been willing to break from her party in the past, would be key to ensure the bill’s passage.

