Law Firm Hired to Investigate Business Oregon
By Grant McHill
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 11:02 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Justice has hired a law firm to investigate allegations of discrimination and mismanagement at the state’s economic development agency, Business Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that in an anonymous letter to Gov. Kate Brown earlier this month, a group of employees described hostile working conditions and accused leadership of gender bias and misusing taxpayer funds. The letter asked the governor to undertake an investigation and said the employees had retained Portland labor attorney Dana Sullivan “to help ensure employment rights are protected as a result of this complaint.”

The Justice Department will be supervising the probe. Its agreement with the Portland office of Perkins Coie provides for a maximum cost of $50,000. The budget could go quickly, as the firm’s partners command $525 to $630 an hour, and paralegals and associates bill out at $150 to $445 an hour.

RELATED CONTENT

Dine Out To Help Locals With AIDS Man Accused Of Driving Drunk And Hitting Several Cars OSU Student Jumps From Fifth Floor PPS Cuts 65 Positions And Bus Drivers Protest Viewpoint Construction Software in Portland Sells for Big Money Denny’s Attacker Sentenced to Ten Years
Comments