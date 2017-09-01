The Last Three Day Holiday Weekend Travel Heavy

PORTLAND, Ore– 35 million people are expected to fly, drive or take the train to get to destinations across the country. In the Northwest 5 million will be traveling. Oregon AAA says it would be smart to hit the road early, prepare for delays and pack an emergency kit. the most popular places in the state of Oregon are the beaches, Ashland, Central Oregon and Mt. Hood. Gas prices here are at their peak at $2.84 a gallon. Almost 50 million people travel during the Thanksgiving Holiday.