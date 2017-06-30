Last Day Of Portland Mounted Patrol

PORTLAND, Ore.– This was a rough day for the Portland Police Bureau Mounted Patrol. It is the final day officers patrol the streets of Portland. This city council voted against continuing the program. 8 horses have been part of the patrols. 5 will be returned to previous owners 3 more will have new homes. Equipment, horses, their saddles, and trailers are considered surplus items by the city. Mayor Ted Wheeler has to sign off on them to complete the end of the program.

It was established in 1979 with 1 sergeant and 2 officers. In 1980 the Mounted Patrol became a regular program . By 1983 2 sergeants, 12 officers and 16 horses made up the herd. “it was hard to come to work today. this is an end of an era,” said Sgt. Martin Schell in charge of the horse patrol. Schell is pictured here with his partner of 5 years, 14 year old Major.

All sworn officers will be reassigned to different jobs. The horse trainer and professional staff will be laid off. the trainer has worked with the horses daily for the last 19 years.