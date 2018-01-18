By Lars Larson

I feel more and more like a serf in medieval times all the time.

Latest example: freeways that car drivers like me have paid for over the decades and ODOT, a state agency that proposes to rent me the right to drive on freeways. It’s already happening in Seattle where I-405 drivers must pay as much as 10 bucks just to use the fast lane on the interstate. Today, ODOT holds a public hearing where citizens will be able to tell their government masters what they think of so called “congestion pricing”.

The idea is that freeways are crowded, mostly because billions of dollars have been diverted into boondoggles like light rail, so to relieve the congestion, the government proposed to charge drivers so much, that a lot of them will decide not to use the freeway at all.

And the real joke is the public hearings, because nearly every government official in the northwest has declared they will do congestion pricing, but, like the pastor at a wedding, they invite anyone opposed to speak, and you know it won’t stop a thing.

Unless you’re Dustin Hoffman.

The post Lars Thoughts – Why Rent The Roads You Already Pay For? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.