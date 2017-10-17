Lars Thoughts – Why Do The Rules Apply To Homeowners, But Not The Homeless?

By Lars Larson

Tents and garbage litter the landscape of the biggest cities in the Northwest.

Politicians demand hundreds of millions of dollars from citizens to do urban renewal and beautification of these cities, and then those same politicians invite drug addicts and ne’er do wells to urinate, defecate and otherwise trash that same beautiful landscape.

Government demands that tax paying citizens obey every jot and tittle of city codes on their own land. Citizens face threats that if they step a single inch outside those lines they’ll be slapped with fines or jail or even see their homes red tagged. Meanwhile, the latest plan from Portland city hall is to allow code breaking rv’s, trailer and tiny homes to park on private property.

In other words, tax paying law abiding citizens must obey every rule, but if you move to the street, take up the needle, or light up the pipe, all those rules simply fall away and don’t apply to you any more.

