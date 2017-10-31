Lars Thoughts – Why Do Northwest Politicians Hate Business?

By Lars Larson

The next time you hear an Oregon politician brag about job growth ask them about why they gave the bum’s rush to Nestle.

The company best known for hot chocolate and infant formula bottles a lot of water. Nestle bottles its water all the way down in Sacramento and must be shipped almost a thousand miles to be sold here in the northwest. The company came up with what i thought was a great idea, bottle water from a spring in Cascade locks, replace all the water they take from the stream with city water, build a 50 million dollar plant, employ dozens of local residents at good wages, add millions to the local tax base.

Sounds great, right?

Not to the greenie environment crowd that hates Nestle with a passion. The best part from my view, that spring flows all of 1600 feet to the Columbia river, where in a couple of days its turned into the most plentiful and worthless substance on Earth, salt water.

Or you could make jobs and wages and taxes and opportunity with it. Kate Brown drove the final stake through the heart of that plan this week, and she’d like your vote for re-election.

