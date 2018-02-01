By Lars Larson

America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation once had a sterling reputation: no more.

Today we’re likely to see a memo made public that details the FBI’s possibly criminal wiretapping of the political campaign of the man who became America’s 45th President. This memo has been described as “explosive”, worse than Watergate, and it apparently caused FBI Chief Christopher Wray to fire his second in command, Andrew McCabe.

This means more than just the usual Washington DC partisan nonsense. An FBI that can be used as a political weapon is a threat to our constitutional form of government. The FBI is in such a panic that yesterday, it sent five officials to the White House to demand that the memo is kept secret from the American people.

So an agency of the federal government has taken its fight with the President public. The President promised on his way out of his State of the Union address Tuesday night the memo would go public, and his chief of staff went on the radio yesterday to promise the same. When it goes public, likely tomorrow, expect a lot of heads to roll, and we’ll find out just how badly Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton abused their oaths of office.

The post Lars Thoughts – What Happened To The FBI’s Reputation? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.