Lars Thoughts – We Need To Fight Terrorism, By Fixing Our Immigration Policy

By Lars Larson

President Trump campaigned on the notion that America needs to take a hard look at the immigrants who come to this country.

This morning, Trump’s homeland security department announced a study of convicted terrorists dating back to just after 9-11. It finds that 73 percent of those convicted of terrorism in this country are foreign nationals. One quarter of that number are naturalized American citizens who struck out against their adopted country. During those same years, almost a hundred aliens a year have been removed from America over terrorism related concerns.

Last year alone, more than 25-hundred foreign nationals have been investigated by homeland security. As attorney general Jeff Sessions puts it, “This report reveals an indisputable sobering reality—our immigration system has undermined our national security and public safety, and the information in this report is only the tip of the iceberg: we currently have terrorism-related investigations against thousands of people in the United States, including hundreds of people who came here as refugees”.

And you wonder why so many American voters chose the candidate who promised to lock out immigrants who pose a threat to America.

