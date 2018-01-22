Lars Thoughts – Was The Shutdown Worth It Democrats?

By Lars Larson

So the federal government shut down Friday night. Notice any difference today? Right.

It’s only “nonessential employees,” and every time this happens a lot of us say “if they’re nonessential, why are they on the payroll at all”? Remember, we are a country that is functionally bankrupt, with a government that spends beyond its income hundreds of billions of dollars a year. A country with a 20 trillion dollar debt. And representatives from the Democrat Party decided to shut down the federal government over criminal illegal aliens who are breaking the laws of this country.

Is that what you were thinking when you cast your votes for U.S. Senator and Representative?

For the Democrats, they feel the needs of illegal aliens come before paychecks for our military. Today, the Dems seem to realize that this is not a winning position to take with their real American citizen constituents. And thankfully they ended their nonsense after only three days.

