Lars Thoughts – Voters Won’t Go For Second Amendment Restrictions

By Lars Larson

Frankly, I’m glad Oregon liberal Democrats show so much cowardice. In the wake of the Las Vegas mass murder you’d think they’d be pushing hard for new gun laws. Not the case.

Inveterate Gun Grabber Ginny Burdick offers up the excuse that gun legislation is “complex” and thus she won’t be offering up any bills for the session early next year. Ginny sits there with a Democrat super majority in one house of the legislature and one vote short of a super majority in the other and a democrat in the Governor’s mansion, and she says it’s too complicated?

Fact is, Democrats face a potentially tough haul next November. Trump’s economy is humming while Oregon’s liberal leadership has driven the state and most of its agencies tens of billions of dollars into debt. Put up a gun ban bill for lawmakers in the session on February 1 and a lot of democrats may be undone when voters cast their ballots.

In a lot of ways, Blue state liberals have the same problem that RINO republicans have on Capitol hill, they talk a great game about what they’re going to do when they get the levers of control, but then they lose their nerve when they do.

Thank goodness for that

