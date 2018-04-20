Lars Thoughts – Two Schools, Two Responses, And A Major Double Standard

By Lars Larson

Let me contrast two educators who made statements this week considered outrageous: one has been forced to resign while the other brags that she can’t be fired for any reason. Professor Randa Jarrar of Fresno state tweeted out comments on the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush that are so profane I can’t read them word for word on the radio without violating Federal regulations. She said “”Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. F**k outta here with your nice words.” Professor Jarrar, who identifies as the executive director of the “Radius of Arab American Writers” goes on to say “”…either you are against these pieces of (blank) and their genocidal ways or you’re part of the problem. that’s actually how simple this is. I’m happy the witch is dead. can’t wait for the rest of her family to fall to their demise the way 1.5 million iraqis have. byyyeeeeeeee.” This so-called educator goes on to brag that she can’t and won’t be fired from her taxpayer-funded job.

Contrast that with the deputy superintendent of Beaverton Schools who retweeted a comment that illegal aliens are to blame for more murders in America than those who use semi-automatic guns inaccurately described as “assault rifles”.

The deputy superintendent’s boss immediately issued a statement “Dan Grotting Superintendent denounced the tweet. “Our staff work hard every day to support our wonderfully diverse students and families, and we are committed to learning from our mistakes and continuing this work.” The statement was issued in English and Spanish. Parents have asked that Phillips turn in his resignation. Some of them call him racist and unfit to be part of the school system”.

But was Steven Phillips tweet true?

Well, we know from the FBI and DOJ that the number of homicides using all rifles, including both semi-automatic and single shot is roughly 250 per year. Only five states in America county murders by illegal aliens. Texas is one of them, and there the average number of homicides by illegals numbers around 70. Let me quote The Hill, a respected journalism organization in Washington DC that is not a right-leaning publication. “According to the FBI, 67,642 murders were committed in the U.S. from 2005 through 2008, and 115,717 from 2003 through 2009. The General Accounting Office documents that criminal immigrants committed 25,064 of these murders.” six years, 25-thousand murders. That’s four thousand murders per year by illegal aliens…while all rifles are involved in less than 8 percent of that number.

So, the powers that be force the resignation of Deputy Beaverton school superintendent Steve Phillips for a comment that was accurate and about a matter of great public concern

While I’m reasonably sure the folks at Fresno State won’t do a thing about the obscene and outrageous comments of the liberal professor likely won’t even draw a reprimand.

Hope I get a naysayer today who can comment on this crazy double standard

