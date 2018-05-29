Lars Thoughts: This Was Not Assault. This Was Attempted Murder.

By Lars Larson

He was left to die.

That’s the way the daughter of a Northeast Portland man describes her pops.

Around 6:30 Sunday night, police responded to reports that Kacey Lebechuck had been stabbed. His daughter says all Kacey did was tell a man he wasn’t welcome to set up camp in the neighborhood. Investigators arrested Todd Schneider.

For years, I’ve been telling anyone who will listen that the friendly, welcoming attitude of Northwest cities toward the so-called homeless puts lives in danger. People living on the street, assault others and get assaulted themselves. In this case, police say Todd Schneider stabbed Mr McNeel 17 times…in the lungs, his back, his stomach the back of his head and even stabbed him in the eye!

Was he charged with attempted murder? Nope.

Maybe a grand jury will do more in a couple of weeks but for now…for stabbing a man 17 times…he’s only charged with assault.

Do you think the politicians who control the police have a different set of rules for the homeless? Well, ask yourself…would you be allowed to defecate on a doorstep? Openly use and sell drugs? Dump your dirty, disease-ridden needles in public parks? Do you think if you stabbed someone 17 times you’d get charged with more than assault?

The Northwest spends north of one-third of a billion dollars to make this region welcoming to a dangerous and antisocial crowd of freeloaders…and Kacey Lebechuck’s blood on the street is part of the cost.

If you’d like to donate to Kasey’s medical and recovery costs, click here.

