Lars Thoughts – The Media Is Finally Catching Up To The Clintons

Today, the Wall Street Journal ran an editorial under the headline “Silence of the Scams”, and it hits the subject I raised last week on new reporting that Russia laundered 145-million dollars into the Clinton Crime Family Foundation and some of it personally to Bill and Hillary Clinton here’s what the Journal ran out today:

Russian efforts to influence the U.S. political system have fascinated the American media for much of the past year—but not this week. A sudden and likely temporary loss of appetite to explore collusion theories seems to have developed early on Tuesday. That’s around the time that The Hill began breaking a series of stories on Russia’s efforts to influence Obama Administration policy and advance the interests of the Russian nuclear industry.

The Hill’s Tuesday’s bombshell noted: Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews…[U.S. investigators] also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill. On Thursday, The Hill reported: As he prepared to collect a $500,000 payday in Moscow in 2010, Bill Clinton sought clearance from the State Department to meet with a key board director of the Russian nuclear energy firm Rosatom — which at the time needed the Obama administration’s approval for a controversial uranium deal, government records show.

The Hill is hardly a conservative publication but its impressive reporting this week seems to have captured little attention beyond right-of-center columnists and websites. Reporters at The Hill must be wondering what it will take to arouse the curiosity of most of their media brethren. The Tuesday report also noted that the Russian plot actually resulted in criminal convictions—although almost nobody knew that at the time: And as if The Hill hasn’t provided enough material to raise media questions, the FBI director at the time was Robert Mueller, the same man now charged with investigating Russian interference in 2016.

This must certainly qualify as one of the great public-relations wonders of the world. Imagine the people at the center of this story being able to avoid a barrage of hostile questions. It’s almost as if a president who lied under oath to derail a former employee’s sexual harassment claim somehow managed to avoid getting mentioned in stories about one of his financial patrons being accused of similar offenses.

The post Lars Thoughts – The Media Is Finally Catching Up To The Clintons appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.