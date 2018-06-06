By Lars Larson

Let’s do some housing math.

Seattle voters have approved hundreds of millions of dollars in new debt for so-called low-income housing. Portland voters approved a quarter billion last year. Metro is about to ask for two-thirds of a billion.

Politicians love it…because often the very companies who cash in on this…kick some cash back to the politicians’ campaigns. The voters get the bill.

Latest example: Mayor Ted Wheeler just announced he’ll spend 14 million of a new housing bond to buy an apartment building that’s already built. Didn’t expand housing supply a whit. And the price per unit for this low-income housing” is 280-thousand bucks per apartment…more than what many of you paid for the house you live in now.

That crazy number is nearly three times apartments cost when built by private sector folks like Rob Justice.

In other words…city hall could get three times the housing with the debt they’re ringing up on your tab…but where would you get the political payoff in that deal?

The post Lars Thoughts: The Math on “Affordable” Housing appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.