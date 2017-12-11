Lars Thoughts – The Left Wants To Make It Easier To Sue Cops, But It Could Endanger You

By Lars Larson

Occasionally, the police have to shoot someone. Sometimes that ends a person’s life. It’s nearly always justified.

When you present a threat to police or bystanders, expect the officers to use force to stop that threat. That’s what happened to Charleena Lyles of Seattle, who attacked two officers with knives and was shot and killed. A long investigation showed the officers acted properly. But now, the anti cop crowd wants to change the law and make it easier to sue police, even when they act within the law and within their department rules and training.

It’s called Initiative 940 and it appears to have the almost 300-thousand signatures necessary to get it on the ballot. It’s also a slap in the face to officers who put their lives on the line to protect the rest of us. Making it easier to sue police only makes trial lawyers happy, it also makes talented young men and women avoid policing as a career. It also makes those already wearing the blue uniform hesitate in dangerous situations. That’s likely to send more innocent citizens and cops home in a box.

