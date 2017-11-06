Lars Thoughts – The Left Wants Good Guys To Lose Their Gun Rights

By Lars Larson

While the left launches into full gun control mode over the tragic mass murder of 26 Americans at church on Sunday, let’s remember a few things most reporters won’t mention.

The Air Force kicked out Devin Kelly for beating up his wife and child and Texas refused Kelly a concealed carry permit because of his background. How he got his hands on that semi automatic rifle we still don’t know. We do know that when a bad guy with a gun shows up the answer is a good guy with a gun. Two good guys showed up yesterday in Sutherland Springs.

Stephen Willeford, a plumber with no special training who knows how to shoot well enough that he plugged the killer through his body armor, and then rodeo bull rider Johnnie Langendorf, who picked up Willeford and gave chase as the killer fled at high speed, and kept 911 dispatch informed as they hit 95 miles an hour, directing deputies to the place where the killer finally crashed.

The bad guy with the gun died at the scene, either by his own hand or from the wounds inflicted by the plumber with a gun.

And America’s left wants to make it harder for people like Stephen Willeford to keep and bear arms.

