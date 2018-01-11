Lars Thoughts – The Economists Were Wrong, Trump Is Right On The Economy
Oh, what a difference a year makes. Only 1 out of 42 of the top economists in America, including Nobel prize winners surveyed last year by the business school at the University of Chicago, thought that the Republican tax reduction bill would do good things for America’s economy.  

In fact, last August some top Republicans predicted that the Trump tax bill wouldn’t even get a vote. Yet right before Christmas the bill passed. Since then, American companies have granted, get this, one million bonuses to workers, and they explain that the new tax law made it possible to do it. These bonuses run from one thousand to three thousand dollars per workers.  

Yesterday, the much maligned retail giant Walmart announced its own minimum wage of 11 bucks an hour bonuses up to 1-thousand. And you might just have heard a collective cheer go up from America’s garbagemen and women, as Waste management rolled out bonuses for hourly workers of two grand, trash that, Democrats, we didn’t need your votes to get tax cuts.        

