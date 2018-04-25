Lars Thoughts: The Constant Failure of Government

By Lars Larson

We need to talk about the failure of government institutions. I get fresh evidence every day.

The especially troubling part is that when government fails miserably, there seem to be few consequences to those who caused it.

We could talk about the FBI’s failure in the Pulse Nightclub massacre or the shootings in Parkland, Florida. We could talk about the massive failure of schools here in the northwest which, despite billions of dollars in new funding fail the majority of students.

And now there’s the Hart Family. Two women who adopted six children and then murdered them by driving off a cliff.

Minnesota saw abuse happening…and didn’t act. The state of Washington heard reports of abuse and didn’t act in time. And Oregon officials ignored solid evidence from a doctor that the children were being abused.

Now six kids are dead and the agencies that failed won’t do a damn thing about it.

In fact, they tell the citizens they serve that WE don’t have any right to know what happened…because of privacy laws allegedly written “to protect the children”.

Pacific Ocean waves will wash away the blood of those tiny crushed bodies at the bottom of the cliff and the government folks who failed them will keep their jobs and go on as usual.

