Lars Thoughts – Thanks Big Government For More Useless Laws In 2018

By Lars Larson

Our state government masters seem to think we need hundreds of new laws each and every year. A few of them make sense, but the majority do not.

In Oregon for instance, the age to buy tobacco goes up this year to 21, which I know won’t make much difference in smoking by young people. The bottle bill doubles the deposit for containers, and expands the bottles covered to coffee, tea juice and cider. Great news for street people who need the cash for booze or drugs but little difference in recycling.

In Washington state a new requirement for paid sick leave, that’s going to make more expensive to put people on the payroll and that means fewer jobs at the bottle of the income scale. Minimum wages are going up and that’s going to hurt employment. Gas taxes and car registration costs are going up, but if you think that means more and better roads, dream on.

