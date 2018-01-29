By Lars Larson

Historically, we don’t think much of the southern states that seceded from the United States because they wanted to keep their slaves. Yet, the actions of Oregon, Washington and California today aren’t much different. Only these slaves are Hispanic and not black.

You see the left coast states want to keep the cheap labor that’s a result of the unique situation of mostly Hispanic illegal aliens. Those aliens do the scut work jobs famously described as “jobs Americans won’t do”, for low wages, and that keeps agriculture in the Northwest going and keeps restaurants and hotels cheap to staff. But it also hurts real citizens and honest immigrants who’ve come here the right way.

Now, these breakaway states have staked out a position, they want to keep their cheap wage slaves, and they won’t cooperate with federal immigration officials, who threaten to boot them back across the border. I never thought that I’d see the attitudes of the breakaway south rise again, but then remember, it was Democrats who backed slavery back then, and for today’s wage slaves, the democrat party again.

The post Lars Thoughts – Sanctuary States Want To Keep Cheap Labor, Not Protect Illegals appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.