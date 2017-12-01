Lars Thoughts – Sanctuary Cities And The Horrifying Acquittal Of Jose Zarate

By Lars Larson

Politicians in Oregon and Washington have awarded sanctuary status to illegal aliens.

It’s politically popular, likely to win them latino votes and from their point of view, no real cost. Now consider 32 year old Kate Steinle, walking down the wharf with her dad two years ago.

Suddenly, an illegal alien takes a gun stolen from a federal worker and fires it. Steinle dies literally in her father’s arms. The illegal has been deported five times before, but the law doesn’t matter to him. San Francisco had him in custody just days before Steinle was gunned down but the law doesn’t matter to Sanctuary San Fran. Last night, a jury decided that Jose Garcia Zarate didn’t even commit a crime when he put that bullet in Kate Steinle.

If you think that illegal aliens and sanctuary policy here in the Northwest come at no cost, ask the ghosts of the hundreds who’ve been murdered, raped, run down on the road or suffered some other assault by these illegals, who politicians love to grant rights, even when it comes at your expense.

