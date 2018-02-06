Lars Thoughts – Russian Collusion Came From The DNC & Hillary, Not Trump

By Lars Larson

Senator Jeff Merkley made an interesting admission this week. He says that collusion with russia to influence the outcome of an election is an act of treason. I’ll go with that.

So far, a year long investigation of President Trump has found zero evidence that he colluded with the Russians to influence the outcome of the election. Hillary Clinton is a different matter. Her campaign and the Democrat National Party poured 12 million dollars into a company called Fusion GPS. That firm hired former british spy Christopher Steele to dig dirt on Trump. Steele got the material he put into a dossier from his sources inside the Russian government. The dossier was pawned off on the Obama FBI & DOJ, which used it to justify a wiretap of a Trump campaign aid, which means a wiretap of the Trump campaign.

Even the disgraced former FBI head James Comey calls the dossier “salacious and unverified”, but it was used to violate the rights of an American citizen, in an effort to direct the outcome of the 2016 Presidential election. So, Senator Merkley my only question now is how soon do we fit Hillary for an orange jail pantsuit.

