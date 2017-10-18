Lars Thoughts – Russia Intervened, With Hillary

By Lars Larson

Here’s a breaking news story you’re not likely to hear much about from the lefty fakestream media.

The Hill, a solid journalism outfit on Capitol Hill broke the story yesterday. It shows that the Obama Administration back in 2009 had eyewitness testimony and documents that implicated Hillary and Bill Clinton in a massive deal that put 20 percent of America’s Uranium in Russian hands and helped out Vladimir Putin.

The Investigation lasted four years but the FBI did nothing with it. At that time, the FBI was run by Robert Mueller. Now Robert Mueller runs the special counsel’s office, investigating President Trump. So far THAT investigation has turned up exactly NOTHING. The Hill says the Mueller investigation of the Clinton’s showed Russia sent “millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton…” signed off on the Russian Uranium deal.

So Hillary, who says Trump was compromised by Russia was actually Putin’s Patsy here in America! And Mueller is the guy who buried the evidence, and now he’s investigating Trump?

