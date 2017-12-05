Lars Thoughts – President Trump Is Winning

By Lars Larson

Here we are, less than a full year into the Trump economy and it’s paying, to paraphrase the President YUUGE dividends.

Illegal alien border crossings have dropped to the lowest rate since 1971, the jobless rate is tiny and the stock market is up thousands of points. That’s the part that got me wondering today, a lot of Trump haters out there have pensions based on stock market earnings. PERS for example is up two billion dollars since Trump took the oath of office, and most of those public employees gave their unions money to keep Trump OUT of office.

So, if they didn’t want him, are they ready to give back the windfall they’re getting now. I’m asking, because we’re about to see the biggest tax cut in 30 years pass through the Senate and House, and Democrats want nothing to do with it. They’ve turned down meetings with the President and not a single Dem voted for it.

When Americans see more in their paychecks next year, do you suppose Dems will want the blame for opposing it?

