Lars Thoughts – People Are Hypocrites On Oil

By Lars Larson

Liberals here in the northwest happily put on coats and hats and gloves made from oil, climb into their Subaru’s, fueled with oil, and take their kayaks made from oil out to protest against drilling for oil. Go figure.

Expect to see a lot more from those sustainability hypocrites after the Trump administration announced new oil leases off the coast of Oregon and Washington. They can use oil and natural gas every day to keep their lives comfortable, and yet protest actually drilling to get that oil and gas out of the ground.

The last time the federal government leased land off the pacific northwest coast for drilling was half a century ago, and they found evidence there’s oil out there. But the so called environmentalists, whose heroes jet around the planet in fossil fueled jets, don’t want it in their backyard.

But before they turn you off to oil drilling here in the northwest with scare tactics, consider two things. We have thousands of oil platforms in the gulf of mexico and with an admirable safety record an occasional big accident or two. And second, look up “fishing the rigs” and you’ll find that drill rigs and oil platforms are potent breeding grounds for fish.

