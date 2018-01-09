Lars Thoughts – Oregonians Should Vote No On Measure 101

By Lars Larson

Oregon voters should cast a “no” vote on ballot measure 101, the medicaid funding tax. Here are a few facts you won’t hear elsewhere.

First, the 350-million from the tax isn’t dedicated to medicaid, so Kate Brown and company can spend it anywhere they like.

2nd, the state overestimated medicaid signups by 50-thousand so the tax will produce 100-million dollars more than needed, a nice little slush fund for the free spending legislature.

Finally, ballot measure 101 lays a tax on some things, like hospitals and clinics and individuals who buy their own insurance, but it exempts big self insured corporations, labor unions and others.

If paying for Medicaid truly is a state responsibility, shouldn’t it be paid by the WHOLE state and not just a select group? Voters should cast a no vote in two weeks, and then let the state legislature actually do its job and finance this legitimately.

