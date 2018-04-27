Lars Thoughts: On That Historic Korean Summit

By Lars Larson

Oh, that warmonger Donald J Trump!

Libs in little pink “V” hats are fired up over what this appalling President has done. His belligerent talk, his name calling of “little rocket man”, the dictator of North Korea.

They told you that Trump would set back American foreign policy by decades. And maybe they’re right. North Korea and South Korea have signed an agreement to end a war that SHOULD have ended six decades ago.

All those tough sanctions against the North Korean gulag didn’t accomplish anything but a historic planned meeting between the American President and the Nuclear armed North Korean dictator, the shut down of his nuclear testing site, a halt to missile testing and the promise to release American captives.

There, you see? This New York billionaire businessman knows NOTHING about negotiating, nothing about dealing with tough guys.

Heck, all he’s got so far out of Kim Jong Un is the possibility of denuclearizing the North Korean peninsula.

What we REALLY need is Obama back in office so he can call up John Kerry and bring in James Taylor and his guitar…maybe we can talk crooked Hillary out of retirement…I’m sure she could get a speaking engagement for her horny hick of a husband in Pyongyang and then all would be right with the world again.

Donald Trump…HAH!

