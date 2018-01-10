By Lars Larson

Seven years ago, a guy by the name of Obama told reporters that it would be illegal for him to just let illegal aliens stay in America. A year later, with an election to win, this very forgettable President did the very thing he declared illegal 12 months before.

Last year, President Donald Trump announced he would end Obama’s illegal DACA but he invited democrat party congressmen to pass a new law that would fix it. Last night, a federal judge, get this, ruled that the illegal program must stay in place. So, illegal aliens, almost a million of them, have a legal right to enjoy the protection of an illegal program even if the legally elected Congress and President say otherwise. And some folks are worried about splitting up families.

Don’t families get split up any time mom or dad commit crimes and have to pay the penalty?

The post Lars Thoughts – Obama Went Back On His Word, Now We Have A DACA Problem appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.