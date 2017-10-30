Lars Thoughts – Mueller Should Quit

By Lars Larson

Special Counsel Robert Mueller should quit.

The Trump DOJ hired Mueller five months ago to investigate claims that Russia conspired to get Trump elected. Today, Mueller brought indictments against Paul Manafort for crimes dating back a decade, long before he spent 4 months as head of Trump’s election campaign. We know that most of the fuel for the Putin/Russia allegations come from a dossier, full of wild allegations, most of which have been shown to be false, commissioned by the Democrat Party and Hillary Clinton.

We know that the real Russia crimes were Hillary and Bill Clinton making millions of dollars conspiring to transfer American Uranium to a Putin controlled company. So with the Hillary/Putin/Russia/uranium story out there, the next thing you see is Mueller throwing down indictments from a decade ago to push Hillary off the front page.

And remember that Mueller is the same guy who as FBI chief seven years ago buried the investigation of Hillary’s uranium deal. Mueller has a hard conflict of interest, and he needs to be shown the door.

This Thursday, I’m doing my radio shows from the East Room of the White House. Maybe I’ll get a chance to ask someone about that.

