Lars Thoughts – More Spending Won’t Solve Seattle’s Homeless Problem

By Lars Larson

Northwest cities are going hog wild with spending to cure the so called homeless problem.

The new acting Mayor of Seattle just proposed 63 million bucks in the new budget for homeless programs, up more than 50 percent in just the last four years. Portland and Multnomah County spend similar amounts and have been for decades. In fact, in the last 30 years cities and counties around the region have spent literally billions of your tax dollars on this, without any signs that it changes anything at all.

Lately politicians have blamed the cost of housing for people sleeping on the streets, but the fact is homelessness has been around in good economic times and bad. It’s been around during high housing costs and low. It’s primarily a drug problem, as most of those on the streets remain addicted.

We won’t solve this problem until we admit that simple fact. Until then your city leaders will spend hundreds of millions on the homeless industry that has grown fat on your tax dollars, while claiming they don’t have the money to hire cops or pave the streets.

