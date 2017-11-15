Lars Thoughts – Moore Confusion

By Lars Larson

The official story of Judge Roy Moore, Senate candidate in Alabama, keeps changing.

That means the Republican party should change its stance on Moore. Last week, the very liberal Washington Post breaks a story accusing Moore of dating and even assaulting teenage girls nearly 40 years ago. Who knows if it’s true? Well, Roy Moore for one. I’ve asked Judge Moore for interviews most of this year and he hasn’t been willing to come on.

This week, he made it a lot easier for all of us by confirming the story this way: In a friendly interview with Fox News Anchor Sean Hannity, Moore was asked about who he dated back in his 30’s. He responded that he always asked the mothers of the girls. Now a guy in his 30’s shouldn’t be dating high school age girls, and adult women don’t need their mother’s permission to date.

He refused to directly answer “did you date teenage girls”. If Moore is uncomfortable with the truth, we should be too.

So Moore has as good as admitted that the WAPO story is accurate. The best scenario as far as I’m concerned: Moore wins, the Senate refuses to seat him, Alabama’s governor reappoints Jeff Sessions to his old seat, Trump nominates a new Attorney General, and Hillary goes to jail.

