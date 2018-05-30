Lars Thoughts: Let’s Put a Stop To Stupid

By Lars Larson

We seem to live in the land of stupid decisions lately. Let me offer up the latest examples I’ve seen.

Roseanne, the TV star, up late at night with a dose of Ambien on board, whips out her Twitter account and blows up her career and the jobs of dozens of friends by comparing a former Obama employee to an Ape.

Stupid.

Starbucks, which figured out how to sell 30 cents worth of coffee and milk in a paper cup for up to five bucks…decides to shut down its entire company for half a day for political correctness.

Stupid.

A few months ago, a high school throws a kid out of class for wearing a pro-Trump Tee shirt.

Stupid.

That generated a lawsuit that wastes taxpayer money, and last night a Federal Judge imposes a temporary injunction declaring the government-run Liberty High School in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Smart that fixes stupid.

It’s time to put a stop to stupid…start making some sensible decisions.

We live in a great country, with liberties more abundant than any other place on earth…and we seem to be consumed by a desire to blow the whole thing up.

