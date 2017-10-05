Lars Thoughts – Let’s Actually Convict Criminals Before We Add New Laws

By Lars Larson

When people get hurt or killed by guns, expect an inevitable cry for “more laws”.

Problem is the government does a very poor job enforcing the laws it has. Case in Point: Charles Thornton, convicted 3 years ago here in the Northwest of illegally obtaining 35 guns and selling them to criminals. You’d think they would throw the book at him. In the end, Liberal federal Judge Ann Aiken in Eugene gave him just 41 months in prison.

If that’s not bad enough, I checked with the Bureau of Prisons yesterday and they tell me he got out in February. In other words, for making dozens of illegal gun purchases and then equipping criminals with guns, some of which were used in crimes shortly after, he gets 24 days in prison for each gun. What kind of message do you think that sends.

So before you tell me that the Las Vegas mass murder merits NEW gun laws, how about throwing the book at some of the criminals who use guns first.

