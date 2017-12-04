Lars Thoughts – Illegals Run Amok, And Liberal Policies Back Them Up

If last week’s murder acquittal in San Francisco’s Kate Steinle killing shocked you, remember there are plenty of similar cases here in the Northwest.

A judge in Multnomah county sentenced illegal alien Sergio Martinez to spend 35 years in prison at American taxpayer expense. Northwest police chiefs and sheriffs have let Martinez and thousands like him escape justice by cutting them loose from jails before federal authorities can get their hands on em. The 31 year old Martinez has racked up 12 deportations in 13 years before he finally went too far.

Only AFTER Martinez sexually abused and sodomized and beat two women did Sheriff Mike Reese decide to hold him in custody. On Friday Martinez pleaded guilty. So the illegal who ignored the laws of my country, assaulted its citizens, and got a taxpayer funded defense and trial, will now get three hots and a cot and medical care and education behind bars until 2050.

Meanwhile, most law enforcement in the pacific northwest continue the catch and release policy regarding criminal aliens, and citizens pay the price.

