Lars Thoughts – If You Crash Your Bike, How Is That The City’s Fault?

By Lars Larson

We have a victim culture in America that gets worse all the time. Case in Point. A man who likes to ride in Portland’s infamous “world naked bike ride” was returning from the event, on his bike, when he hit a traffic island.

He crashed, broke his nose, his arm and two fingers according to the Daily Dead Fishwrapper. He gets my sympathy for the incident. However, I hate the fact that this member of the spandex mafia has now decided to sue the city government for his clumsy cycling. Charles Ziemer thinks the city should pay him more than half a million dollars for his injuries as well as pain and suffering. Ziemer’s legal case says the city should have put reflectors or lights on the concrete island. That’s ridiculous. All of us who travel the city’s streets have to deal with obstructions in the street, whether its man-made islands or wear and tear obstacles.

On a bike, you’re traveling slow enough to spot a piece of concrete sticking up, and if it’s after dark, you should have a headlight, just like those of us in cars. I think Mr. Ziemer should suck it up, lets his wounds heal, and pay better attention next time he’s traveling on two wheels.

