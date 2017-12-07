Lars Thoughts – If You Can’t Stand The Heat Ted, Stay Out Of The Kitchen

By Lars Larson

Ted Wheeler came into office as Mayor of Portland less than a year ago and he’s already turned into a whiner.

Case in point, his Twitter war with the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban development Dr Ben Carson. Wheeler ran for the office he holds promising that he knew how to get the job done. But Dr Carson got on the radio this week and said that government funding is not the only solution to the housing and homeless problems of west coast cities. That Whipped wheeler into a frenzy, declaring “we can’t do these projects without government help”.

Hey Teddy, you ARE the government. Now you’re saying that simply building housing, which the private sector can do if you get the city government out of the way, and finding shelter for some street people is beyond you, without help from uncle sam.

You’re in politics Ted, so if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.

