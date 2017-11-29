Lars Thoughts – Hoisted By His Own Petard

By Lars Larson

Shakespeare invented the phrase “hoist by his own petard”.

A petard is a small bomb used to blow up the gates of a place soldiers wanted to invade. To be “hoist” by your own petard literally means being blown up by your own bomb.

A little more than a year ago many of those in the media were throwing sex bombs at Donald Trump, hoping to blow up his Presidential ambitions. Trump not only survived those attacks, he prevailed and landed the most important job in the world. Many of his media accusers have not been so fortunate. Late last night, left wing liberal Matt Lauer of NBC got the message that his own sexual escapades have brought about the end of his 30-million dollar a year plus media job. Reports this morning say Lauer got the boot for allegedly sexual assaulting an NBC staffer during the Sochi Oliympics 3 years ago. Lauer joins a growing list of media superstars like PBS/CBS pervy old man Charlie Rose, NBC’s Mark Halperin, the New York times Glenn Thrush, even NPR tote bag news chief Michael Oreskes.

Shakespeare would have loved it, and you wonder who’s up next.

