By Lars Larson

Donald Trump celebrates his 72nd birthday today.

He’s getting the best Present this President could ever hope for…a report from the Inspector General that should finally reveal the conspiracy inside the FBI & the DOJ.

Hillary Clinton turned the U.S. State Department into a cash machine selling favors to big donors to the Clinton Crime Family Foundation. To make that happen Clinton maintained an illegal computer system transmitting classified information to such notable figures as pervert former congressman Anthony Weiner under his Nom de Sex “Carlos Danger”.

The actions of fired FBI director James Comey get some hard scrutiny. So does Deputy Andrew McCabe…also fired. McCabe’s wife got big bucks from top Democrats for her failed political campaign. Lotsa payoffs in this.

Two other top FBI officials…Lisa Page and Peter Strzok had been “doing the nasty”…and sharing their hatred of Donald Trump in Tweets…and they were put on the team of Robert Mueller that was investigating Trump.

Starting to get the picture?

And the DOJ fed info to the Clinton Presidential campaign. It’s a hot, hot mess and the report hits the press about three hours from now.

Happy Birthday Mr. President.

The post Lars Thoughts: Happy Birthday Mr President appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.