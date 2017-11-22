Lars Thoughts – Government Breaks The Rules, Again

By Lars Larson

Government loves to tell average citizens they must follow the rules. I’ve seen government send a citizen to jail for a month for illegally capturing rainwater that belongs to the king…I mean the state.

But for the elites in government the rules don’t apply.

Take for example the Portland School District’s new lawyer. They’ve had four people in this position in the last year and now they’re going to have to look for number five, because the last one, get this…doesn’t have a license to practice law in Oregon. Jim Harris just resigned after six months as chief counsel to PPS and now he’s under investigation for allegedly practicing law without a license. Apparently, the brain surgeons on the school board never thought to ask whether their new lawyer was actually a licensed lawyer.

And he dropped into a real minefield of problems at PPS, a district that actually sued some parents to keep them from getting public documents that show how badly the district has been screwing up. The kind of district that has faked test results to hide lead in the kiddies drinking water. Even now the district won’t admit why Harris is leaving, I can’t wait to see what kind of golden parachute they deploy for him, so he doesn’t sue them.

