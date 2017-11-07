By Lars Larson

Remember the “executive order” government of Barack Obama? The one where he had a phone and a pen and didn’t need no stinkin’ congress to get things done?

Well, Governor Kate Brown has started doing the same thing. This week, right before leaving on a foreign junket to Asia, she announced a green energy mandate. It’s nuts. In less than three years she says state must more than triple electric cars on the road. Within five years all new homes must be wired for electric car charging. And in less than six years, all new houses must generate more energy than they consume.

With what? Unicorns, rainbows and fairy dust?

So Katie signs an edict to make it happen without any idea who’s gonna pay for it and without consulting the people’s representatives in the legislature. State Senator Alan Olsen points out why Kate didn’t ask: because she knew that even in a Democrat controlled legislature, she wouldn’t get a “yes” vote on a crazy plan like this.

Like Obama, she has a phone and a pen and like Obama Kate Brown has the arrogance to use both.

The post Lars Thoughts – Electric Cars Are Being Forced On You appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.