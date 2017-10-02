Lars Thoughts – Don’t Let Democrats Politicize Las Vegas

By Lars Larson

We should all say a prayer for the families devastated by last night’s mass murder in Las Vegas. We still don’t know the reasoning behind this attack or what prompted it.

One thing seems certain, a certain political group will demand more rules. We don’t need that. Paddock had no criminal record according to the Las Vegas Sheriff. He didn’t have a mental health record. He broke plenty of laws already on the books, against murder, automatic weapons and the list goes on.

Laws don’t stop criminals. Laws only infringe on the rights of the law abiding. If the election had gone a different way last November, Hillary Clinton would not have hesitated to push a raft of new gun laws.

