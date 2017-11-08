By Lars Larson

Today marks one year since Americans made an history choice for President, a political newbie with a decidedly controversial style who promised to “Make America Great Again.”

Critics claims that last night’s Republican election defeats in New Jersey and Virginia are the fault of Donald Trump but I’ll respectfully disagree. First, Democrats turned out in record numbers, spurred on by their hatred of America’s President.

Hating the other guy isn’t a political platform, you have to actually stand for something and right now the Democrat party stands for corruption and cheating your own candidates out of a nomination. Republicans didn’t turn out in large numbers not because of Trump, but because Republican members of congress failed to get their jobs done. The GOP begged for senate and house majorities and a republican in the white house, and promised that when they had all three, great things would happen.

They reneged on that promise and voters acted accordingly.

The post Lars Thoughts – Don’t Blame Trump For GOP Failures In 2017 appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.