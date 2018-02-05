Lars Thoughts – Do You Want Russia Collusion? Ask The Democrat Party.

By Lars Larson

The FISA memo finally released for the eyes of Americans paints a disturbing and possibly criminal picture of the FBI. Turns out that less than 30 days before Americans voted Donald Trump into the Presidency, the FBI got a wiretapping warrant. The Warrant let the Obama FBI listen in on a Trump staffer, Carter Page in the last few weeks of the campaign.

The Warrant was based on a document faked up by a former British secret agent named Christopher Steele. What the FBI did not tell the Judge who granted the warrant was, Steele was on the payroll of the Hillary Clinton Presidential campaign and the Democrat National Party, which was, at the time, under the control of Crooked Hillary.

Whether you are a conservative or a liberal, it should scare the BeJesus out of you that President Obama and his attorney general Loretta Lynch used the FBI to try to control the outcome of a Presidential election. Oh, and by the way, where did Steele get his info? From anonymous sources in the Russian government.

Do you want Russia collusion? Ask the Democrat Party.

