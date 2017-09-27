Lars Thoughts – Discipline Students For Bad Behavior!

By Lars Larson

Tens of millions wasted, high dropout rates and low grades: sadly all of those descriptions fit our public schools. And now, schools in Oregon and Washington plan to engineer failure into classrooms in a new way.

You see, schools have rules and when they’re enforced black students get expelled far more often. That’s politically inconvenient. Do the schools plan to fix the behavior? No way. They change the rules. No students suspended for skipping, no one under fifth grade expelled, and students expelled must have a plan drawn up for a culturally sensitive return to class, whatever that means.

Last year Seattle’s Highline School District adopted those rules and the Times reports that literally dozens of teachers resigned because they say reluctance to suspend disruptive students lead to chaotic classrooms. So the smartest teachers with other options leave. You know what happens to the education of well behaved students in that kind of environment.

Oregon schools have followed the same path with similar results. And remember, someday those students who couldn’t follow the rules and faced no discipline will be your next door neighbors.

