Lars Thoughts – Dems Ignore Menendez Trail, Focus On Allegations Against Moore

By Lars Larson

We may never know if Alabama Senate candidate Judge Roy Moore committed sexual crimes against teenage girls forty years ago.

Five women have now accused Moore of everything from inappropriate sexual interest in teenage girls to sexual molestation and assault. It may be true. I don’t know and I don’t know a way that anyone can know that before voters cast their ballots in less than a month.

Now, democrats and a number of republicans have demanded that Moore step out of a race for the Senate that he seemed likely to win just last week. I think that Moore’s candidacy is now incredibly problematic as so many people have decided that he’s guilty. Even if the voters of Alabama choose him in a month the Senate may take the extraordinary step of expelling him.

Strangely ironic is that Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey is, right now, on trial for corruption, and none of his fellow democrats will even say he’s out if convicted. And the trial jury is a good indication of why America is in trouble, during their deliberations this week, their first question to the judge was “can you define what a Senator is”.

