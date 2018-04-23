By Lars Larson

North Korea represents a threat to the existence of the United States.

I say this because, during a quarter of a century of negotiations, dictator Kim and his father moved the country from non-nuclear to nuclear-armed. It also created the intercontinental ballistic missiles to deliver those nuclear weapons. They don’t even have to be accurate, because a nuke exploded 30 miles above the west coast would create an electromagnetic pulse that would permanently turn off everything…and millions would die.

President Trump has created the opportunity to change all of that.

Kim the Dictator has agreed to talk…last week he announced the shutdown of his nuclear testing program. And he announced he would stop testing intercontinental ballistic missiles. And he announced North Korea would not launch a first strike attack. And he announced he would free three American captives.

That’s the kind of progress that 25 years of regular diplomacy didn’t make. And now our Democrat friends have decided they can’t let that progress happen…so they want to deny the president his choice of Secretary of State, which he has the authority to choose under the Constitution.

If President Trump promotes that kind of progress in North Korea, just imagine how the next election is going to go.

The post Lars Thoughts: Democrats are Making Peace with North Korea Very Difficult appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.