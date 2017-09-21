Lars Thoughts – Can’t We Just Let Cops Do Their Jobs?

Imagine this: law enforcement agents spot a person who looks like a suspect they’re seeking and so they ask him for ID, and it’s not the right person.

It happens every day somewhere in America. It happened in Hillsboro on Monday, and it lasted all of two minutes.

But now there are a slew of news stories all over the media that this was the ultimate evil, racial profiling.

‘Scuse me, I have white friends and black friends and even Native American friends who have been stopped mistakenly, and they understand it’s just cops doing their job. But because this two minute incident involved a Latino American in a sanctuary city of a sanctuary county of a sanctuary state it’s an outrage, right? Because it came the week that the U.S. Attorney General visited, asking only that local law enforcement help enforce this country’s laws it’s evidence of bigotry?

Lets consider the facts. Oregon has just under half a million Hispanic residents and one third of them are illegal aliens. Real citizens understand that any system with human cops and human suspects can’t be perfect, and we appreciate it when the cops do their jobs. Even when it takes two whole minutes out of our busy lives.

