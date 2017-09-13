Lars Thoughts – Are Public Employee Unions Putting Children At Risk?

We can’t let public employee unions put our children’s safety at risk. And it’s happening right now in the Portland Public Schools.

The Oregonian documented how schools ignored alleged sexual misconduct by teacher Mitch Whitehurst for decades. He’s now lost his license. But last night the story broke that Whitehurst’s background was kept secret from some of his superiors because of union rules.

Former school principal LaShawn Lee says she was not allowed to know about Whitehurst’s record of misconduct with students. Those rules help protect misconduct by teachers, which is ridiculous. They put students at risk because administrators are kept in the dark about patterns of misbehavior.

Six months ago, the public schools signed off on a contract that requires that secrecy. That means the rule can only be changed if the union says “yes”. Parents should demand that the rule be erased. Good teachers should demand their union stops protecting BAD teachers. And the School board should be ashamed of signing off on this deal with the union devils.

